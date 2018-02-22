× The Mincing Rascals 02.22.18: White House listening session, Speaker Madigan and harassment, rude Blackhawks fans, Mark Konkol’s cover

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn and Kristen McQueary of Chicago Tribune. The Rascals judge President Trump’s handling of the White House listening session, which he held for survivors of the Florida shooting. And, they discuss the validity of National Rifle Association contributions to lawmakers. The group goes on to discuss what they believe to be the House Speaker Mike Madigan’s position following two harassment cases under his watch. And they debate what ought to be the fate of the fans ejected from a Blackhawks game. Plus, the Rascals explore a magazine cover commissioned by since fired Chicago Reader editor Mark Konkol.

John recommends that you read The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner by Daniel Ellsberg.