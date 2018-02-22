× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.22.18: White House listening session and arming teachers, Cook County Property Tax Assessor, CityKey

John asks you to review the president’s performance at his White House listening session, and the fact that he had talking points written down. John also wants to know if you want teachers across the country to be armed, as is proposed by the president after the Florida shooting. Then, ProPublica Reporter Jason Grotto returns to the show to update John on his investigation into the Cook County Assessor’s office, after his study was confirmed last week. Finally, City Clerk Anna Valencia tells John how her CityKey program works, and how it will benefit many, including the homeless.