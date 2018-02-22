× Sports Central, 02.22.18: USA Gold and Previewing the Enemy

Adam Hoge goes across the “Cheddar Curtain” to talk to Mike Heller, who hosts sports radio shows in Milwaukee and Madison. Mike has some inside info on the Wisconsin basketball team (Northwestern’s opponent on Senior Night); the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. Adam also checks in with Mark Carman of WGN Radio and Fansided, who previews the Bulls’ first game after the All Star break against the Philadelphia 76ers. As always, Adam wraps the show with some buried headlines.

