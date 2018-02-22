GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: Gold medal winners Kendall Coyne #26 and Hilary Knight #21 of the United States celebrate after defeating Canada in a shootout in the Women's Gold Medal Game on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Sports Central, 02.22.18: USA Gold and Previewing the Enemy
Adam Hoge goes across the “Cheddar Curtain” to talk to Mike Heller, who hosts sports radio shows in Milwaukee and Madison. Mike has some inside info on the Wisconsin basketball team (Northwestern’s opponent on Senior Night); the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. Adam also checks in with Mark Carman of WGN Radio and Fansided, who previews the Bulls’ first game after the All Star break against the Philadelphia 76ers. As always, Adam wraps the show with some buried headlines.