Roe Conn Full Show (2/22/18):Michael Steele makes sense of DC, Rep. Dan Lipinski on gun safety, and more…

Posted 8:55 PM, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 08:57AM, February 23, 2018

Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes playing at game of News or Ruse. (Kristin Decker)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, February 22nd, 2018:

Former chairman of the GOP Michael Steele tries to make sense of the gun control conversation in the U.S., WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on untraceable “ghost guns,” Tom Skilling celebrates a special birthday, Rep. Dan Lipinski discusses what Congress can do to keep kids in schools safe, and the Top Five@5 features Gov. Rauner drinking chocolate milk in the name of diversity.

