Roe Conn Full Show (2/22/18):Michael Steele makes sense of DC, Rep. Dan Lipinski on gun safety, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, February 22nd, 2018:
Former chairman of the GOP Michael Steele tries to make sense of the gun control conversation in the U.S., WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on untraceable “ghost guns,” Tom Skilling celebrates a special birthday, Rep. Dan Lipinski discusses what Congress can do to keep kids in schools safe, and the Top Five@5 features Gov. Rauner drinking chocolate milk in the name of diversity.
