× Roe Conn Full Show (2/22/18):Michael Steele makes sense of DC, Rep. Dan Lipinski on gun safety, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, February 22nd, 2018:

Former chairman of the GOP Michael Steele tries to make sense of the gun control conversation in the U.S., WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on untraceable “ghost guns,” Tom Skilling celebrates a special birthday, Rep. Dan Lipinski discusses what Congress can do to keep kids in schools safe, and the Top Five@5 features Gov. Rauner drinking chocolate milk in the name of diversity.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3470625/3470625_2018-02-22-191625.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

