Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Paying property taxes digitally, Victory Garden’s “breach”

Paul goes Behind the Curtain with Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, who shares a brand new website that allows online payment of property taxes. Also, other new technological advances in the Treasurer’s office are shared. Then, Playwrite Antoinette Nwandu discusses her new, witty play, Breach: a Manifesto on Race in America Through the Eyes of a black girl Recovering From Self-Hate, now playing at Victory Gardens Theater. Cast member Karen Rodriguez also joins the discussion on playing the role of a powerful Latina cleaning person. Here is an inside look at a new show about friendship, motherhood, family and self hate turning to self love.