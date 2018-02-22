× Pablo Francisco: Is there any impression that he can’t do?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by comedian and impressionist Pablo Francisco. They talk about the art of impersonation, how the comedy industry has changed over the years, what it was like to voice the Subaru XV campaign, his upcoming performances at Chicago Improv, and much more.

