× Do you think you have what it takes to be a great lawyer?

The tremendously talented comedian (and lawyer and frequent contributor to Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez) Paul Farahvar joins Justin to preview this Sunday’s “Everyone’s a Lawyer” show at the Laugh Factory. Paul talks about where the idea for this game show comes from, how the game works, the amount of preparation that goes into each show, the similarities between law and comedy, what he’s learned about the law from being in comedy and the challenges of being a working comic in Chicago.

