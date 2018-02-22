× Dan Fienberg on Celebrity Big Brother, This is Us and ending up with Winnie Cooper

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses Celebrity Big Brother, the future of This is Us and how the topic of ‘will they, won’t they’ couples lead him to some fond memories of Winnie Cooper.

Other items mentioned include: Baskets, Love, One Day at a Time, The Looming Tower, Seven Seconds, the late night talk shows, the Olympics, Our Cartoon President and Everything Sucks.

