× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.22.18: Teachers shouldn’t have to carry guns

Today’s guests include Pablo Francisco and Patrick McDonald. Bill and Wendy talk about CNN’s town hall on gun violence, Marco Rubio, teachers and guns, movies, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.