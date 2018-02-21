Video: 20th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray

Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Richard Roeper are joined by Ryan Dempster and Toastmaster Ryne Sandberg at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse to raise their Budweisers in the 20th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray. The out of this world celebration featured astronauts, aliens, and life-like giant replicas of Harry Caray’s head as well as a stellar Harry impersonation by, Cubs great, Ryan Dempster.

