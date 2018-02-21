× Troy Murray celebrates “One More Shift” and his career on the ice

Chicago Blackhawks radio analyst Troy Murray joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper (in for Anna Davlantes) to talk about being honored by his former team for “One More Shift” and how the game has changed since he was a player.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3470128/3470128_2018-02-21-194928.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

