Troy Murray celebrates “One More Shift” and his career on the ice

Posted 8:05 PM, February 21, 2018, by , Updated at 08:14AM, February 23, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 31: Troy Murray #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks controls the puck against Dallas Drake #10 of the St. Louis Blues during the 2017 NHL Winter Classic Alumni Game at Busch Stadium on December 31, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks radio analyst Troy Murray joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper (in for Anna Davlantes) to talk about being honored by his former team for “One More Shift” and how the game has changed since he was a player.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​