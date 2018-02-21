× The Opening Bell 2/21/18: The Changing Movie & TV Viewer Experience

The movie industry is one of the biggest in the world, and Chicago had it’s time in the spotlight during the Siskel and Ebert days. Thankfully the industry has always remembered the importance of Chicago, and the Gene Siskel Film Center helps us stay in near the top. Jean de St. Aubin (Executive Director at Gene Siskel Film Center) stopped by the studio to talk about the latest from the movie world and their events this year. TV has also been on the changing forefront with more and more cord cutting going on, consumers are questioning which service is the best for them. Jim Willcox (Sr. Electronic Editor for Consumer Reports) detailed the biggest factors to consider when looking at the streaming and subscription models.