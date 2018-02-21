× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.21.18: $65 oysters, Daniel Ellsberg, gerrymandering

Justin Kaufmann joins the show to invite you to his happy hour comedy performance at WeWork Kinzie tonight. RSVP here. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel explains why the oyster tart at Bellemore is worth $65, and details the winners of the James Beard Awards. Author Daniel Ellsberg writes The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner, and he tells John why the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) is obsolete. Finally Common Cause Pennsylvania Executive Director Micah Sims responds to President Trump’s response to Pennsylvania’s redrawn Congressional maps.