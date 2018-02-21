× The Carry Out 2-20-18: “My prediction is nothing short of complete annihilation of Earth will remove Mike Madigan from his perch as Speaker of the House and even then it would be a close vote”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump moving to ban “bump stocks,” the #MeToo machine hitting Speaker Madigan once again, USA Swimming being rocked by another sexual abuse scandal, the state wrapping up their case against Lincoln Towing, the Blackhawks losing to the Kings, Northwestern basketball losing to Maryland after a stunning loss to Michigan State last weekend, the Bears releasing Jerrell Freeman, figure skater Bradie Tennell falling during her short program, the White Sox getting ready for their first preseason game on Friday and Carson’s Ribs closing their iconic 41-year-old River North restaurant.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio