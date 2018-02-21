× Sports Central, 02.21.18: White Sox GM Rick Hahn

Chicago Blackhawks pre/postgame host, Chris Boden, joins Adam Hoge in-studio for the entire hour. They talk to White Sox General Manager, Rick Hahn, about the state of the team as they prepare for the their first Spring Training game of 2018 on Friday. Adam and Chris also discuss the Blackhawks, including which players may be involved in trade discussions.

