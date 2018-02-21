× Sen. Dick Durbin calls President Trump’s memo on bump stocks an “empty promise” that means “little or nothing”

Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper(in for Anna Davlantes) to discuss an announcement by President Trump that he sent a memo to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, urging him to finalize a guideline for banning bump stocks. Durbin also questions what why President Trump hasn’t done anything yet in response to Russia’s meddling with U.S. Elections and what President Obama did to stop the meddling. Roe asks Sen. Durbin about progress on fixing the DACA law and how President Trump’s comments about “s***hole” countries.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3469595/3469595_2018-02-20-195035.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

