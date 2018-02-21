Roe Conn Full Show (2/21/18): Troy Murray’s “One More Shift,” AB Stoddard asses the situation in DC, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes, featuring Richard Roeper, for Wednesday, February 21st, 2018:
ABC’s Serena Marshall is in DC covering the latest conversations on gun control, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling forecasts much needed drier weather, Chicago Blackhawks’ great Troy Murray reflects on his career, the Top Five@5 features Bill Gates confessing to Ellen, Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard looks at President Trump’s handling of the Russian investigation, and Richard Roeper reviews Natalie Portman’s latest movie -“Annihilation.”
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!