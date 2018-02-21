× Rating the Olympic Broadcasters, Mindfulness at Work, Best/Worst First Dates, and The Brand New Game…”How Bad Was It?!” | Full Show (Feb 20th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! Pop Culture critic, John Teti rides side car and gives his rating of the 2018 Olympic Broadcasters. Then, we welcome author, Laurie J Cameron to discuss her amazing new book, The Mindful Day: Practical Ways To Find Focus, Calm, and Joy From Morning To Evening (Coming out in March). Listen in as she shares the best practices to keep mindful at work and in life. We also engage in a delightful discussion about the best and worst first dates…What was your worst first date story? And finally, we play the Brand New Game…”How Bad Was It?!” where we take listener calls to guess which popular movie is being described through bad online reviews. (Have a favorite movie you’d like to add to the list? Email us and let us know!)

