Photo Gallery: Blackhawks give WGN’s Troy Murray “One More Shift”

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

“I wanted to stick around,” Troy Murray said on the Blackhawks game broadcast Wednesday night following his suiting up in Hawks gear and throwing on his old number 19 jersey as part of the Blackhawks’ “One More Shift” initiative.

To the delight of Hawks fans, Murray has stuck around. In his 10 seasons with the Blackhawks (1981-1991), the now WGN Radio color analyst was awarded the Selke trophy as the league’s best defensive forward in 1986 and put up 488 points in what he regularly calls “the best jersey” in sports.

He hung up his skates in 1996 after winning a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche and has been a fan favorite Blackhawks TV and radio broadcaster since 1998.

