Dane Neal: Drink up at Few Spirits

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food-loving friend, and WGN’s own, Dane Neal. With him, he brought Paul Hletko, the founder and master distiller of Few Spirits, in Evanston. In this interview, Paul talks about how he got started in the distillery business, the future of the Chicago distilling industry, new products, and much more.

