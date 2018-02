× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.21.18: We want change

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discussed the aftermath of the Parkland mass shooting. Students around the Chicago land area and nationwide are participating in staging walkouts to demand action on gun control. They also talk about mental health awareness.

