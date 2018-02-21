× Big night for Kane leads to shootout win for Blackhawks

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

Patrick Kane looked up to the task of putting the Blackhawks on his back again, at least offensively, Wednesday night. Kane scored at 14:19 in the first period after swatting in his own rebound on the blue paint behind Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon.

Vinnie Hinostroza helped create the play by driving hard to the net with the puck. He picked up an assist on the goal.

“Speed up the middle,” Kane said. “Makes a great play just chipping the puck to himself over the guy’s stick and then, draws two guys with him, drops it back, I think he heard me calling for it. That’s what this game is about, speed and creating those two-on-ones and trying to take advantage.”

Kane also fed Artem Anisimov, who was parked in front of Condon in the second period after Zack Smith tied things up in the first.

Matt Duchene tied it up again (2-2) at 12:01 in the second period and after a scoreless third, the game headed to overtime. Even more time would be needed after overtime, so to a shootout we went.

Hawks goaltender Anton Forsberg made 31 saves on 33 shots through OT and carried his strong play into the shootout. Forsberg stopped five of the seven Senators shooters.

Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and Nick Schmaltz scored for the Hawks in the shootout and Chicago won 3-2. It was only Patrick Kane’s second shootout of the year, but don’t think he misses them.

“No, I don’t miss them. I’d rather play three-on-three all day,” Kane said. “That’s more fun for me.”

Prior to the game, the Blackhawks paid tribute to WGN Radio’s Troy Murray with “One More Shift.”

Follow Blackhawks Crazy on Facebook for everything Blackhawks!

Subscribe to the Blackhawks Crazy podcast on iTunes!

Subscribe to the Blackhawks Crazy mailing list!