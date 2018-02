Author Daniel Ellsberg writes The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner joins John to explain why Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) were first developed, and why we no longer need them. And, Daniel tells John how he received the portrayal of him in “The Post.”

[audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3470032/3470032_2018-02-21-165432.64kmono.mp3