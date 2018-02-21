× “50/50 Booking” Episode 41, May 4, 2017

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

The ACA passed by 1 vote. The ACHA passed by 1 vote. We live in a nation of 50/50 booking.

Republicans want The Rock to run. Democrats want The Rock to run.

The Donald and Ivanka like other people’s words and timelines that don’t exist.

Did Billy Corgan buy NWA for CM Punk?

Visit the iTunes feed to find all 32 WrestleMania examination podcasts.