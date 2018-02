× Welcome to the WGN family, Joe Donlon

Bill, Wendy, and Steve Bertrand speak to the newest addition to the WGN TV crew, Joe Donlon! Donlon comes to WGN-TV from KGW-TV, Portland, Oregon with 21 years of experience as their main anchor. Donlon will join the evening/late news team of Micah Materre, Ben Bradley and Lourdes Duarte.

