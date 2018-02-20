The Opening Bell 2/20/18: The Biggest Event of The Year for The Lyric Opera of Chicago
The Lyric Opera of Chicago has been a staple for the arts scene in Illinois, but how do they stay at the top of the arts and culture chain? Hard work, the best performers, and successful events. Nancy Searle (President of The Lyric Opera Women’s Board & Wine Auction Co-Chair) and Michael Davis (Founder and Auctioneer at Hart Davis Hart) stepped in studio with Steve to discuss the Lyric Wine Opera Wine Auction that happens once every three years. Ilyce Glink (Author of 100 Questions Every First Time Home Buyer Should Ask, Fourth Edition) then refreshed home owners and first time buyers about the constant changes to the real estate market and how keeping up with the industry is vital.