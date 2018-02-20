× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.20.18: Hockey fans gone wrong, JustinKase, child prodigies

John begins by asking you a question that’s similar to the one he posed yesterday regarding the Delta Airlines passenger who berated a flight attendant: Who is at fault in the scenario involving four people who chanted “Basketball” at the only black player on the Washington Capitals team. Then, Wisconsin 17-year-old Justin Rivard describes how he developed the JustinKase, a tool to keep schools safer in the event of a shooting. Off the Charts author Ann Hulbert shares about the personality and lifestyle traits of a child prodigy. And, Sarah Sanders conducts a press briefing on the Parkland, Florida shooting.