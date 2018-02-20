× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-20-18

We have a tremendous episode of The Download for you tonight! Justin chats with Big Shoulders Fund President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Hale about their mission to provide support to Catholic schools in the neediest areas of Chicago, journalists Jen Sabella, Shamus Toomey and Stephanie Lulay tell us about their new neighborhood news organization, Block Club Chicago, Chicago Public Square’s Charlie Meyerson and journalist and author Anne Johnsos discuss the “Big Thoughts from Little Brains” event they have coming up on Thursday, comedy great Artie Lange talks about his battles with addiction and the recent “Artie” episode of HBO’s “Crashing” and since it’s Tuesday we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

