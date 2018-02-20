IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HASBRO, INC. - A demonstrator at the Hasbro, Inc. showroom has some fun with the new TRANSFORMERS CYBERVERSE ULTIMATE CLASS OPTIMUS PRIME, converting it from vehicle to robot mode to activate his signature Matrix Mega Shot Action Attack move at American International Toy Fair on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision for Hasbro, Inc./AP Images)
#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: The coolest toys at the New York Toy Fair
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HASBRO, INC. - A demonstrator at the Hasbro, Inc. showroom has some fun with the new TRANSFORMERS CYBERVERSE ULTIMATE CLASS OPTIMUS PRIME, converting it from vehicle to robot mode to activate his signature Matrix Mega Shot Action Attack move at American International Toy Fair on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision for Hasbro, Inc./AP Images)
It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, they talked about the hottest toys from the New York Toy Fair.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.