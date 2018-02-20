× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: The coolest toys at the New York Toy Fair

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, they talked about the hottest toys from the New York Toy Fair.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.