They weren’t kidding when they said it was going to rain all day. Look out for those potholes and floods. Kevin Powell joins us from the desert to baseball and Orion Samuelson checked in, also from the desert, to talk about agriculture. Amy Rutledge paid us a visit to talk about raising identical twins. We had a great Kid of the Week named Hannah R. and we were flooded by listeners that kind know an Olympian.

