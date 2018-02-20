× Sports Central, 02.20.18: Should the Bears Franchise Tag Kyle Fuller?

Adam Hoge is joined by WGN’s Jarrett Payton for the entire hour. They discuss whether the Bears should place the franchise tag on cornerback Kyle Fuller. WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell calls in from Arizona to report on the Cubs and White Sox from Spring Training. Adam and Jarrett wrap the show with some buried headlines.

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.