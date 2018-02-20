× Roe Conn Full Show (2/20/18): Sen. Durbin on Trump’s gun law proposal, Tom Skilling celebrates a birthday, and more…

The Roe Conn Show feat. Richard Roeper for Tuesday, February 21st, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte talks about her investigation into illegal drugs coming through Chicago’s airports, Tom Skilling celebrates his birthday, Sen. Dick Durbin reacts to President Trump’s handling of the Russian election meddling, the Top Five@5 remember CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer, ABC’s Alex Stone checks in from S. Korea, and Marie Newman makes her case for challenging Mike Quigley for the Democrat ticket in Illinois’ March primary.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3469602/3469602_2018-02-20-200302.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

