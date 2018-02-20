× Roe Conn Full Show (2/19/18): Ben Bradley, Aaron Katersky, Bad Anthems and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/ Sylvia Perez (in for Anna Davlantes) for Monday, February 19th, 2018: WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley talks about CPD Commander Paul Bauer’s funeral and what we now know about the suspect in his murder; ABC News Correspondent Aaron Katersky joins the show to discuss the President’s weekend tweets on Russia, Parkland and the FBI; Top Five @5 features Fergie’s Anthem mishap at the NBA All-Star Game and we hear some more alternative versions of the Banner, Violeta tries her hand at some karaoke, we give away tickets to the Roe Conn live show at the SNL Experience, and more.