× No Coast Cinema Ep. 31 | Actor Mickey O’Sullivan, “The Chi”

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor welcome Chicago-raised actor Mickey O’Sullivan. Mickey has appeared on such Chicago-set shows as the wildly successful NBC cop drama “Chicago P.D.” and Showtime’s groundbreaking series “The Chi”.

Together, they discuss Mickey’s journey from trouble-making hockey player to dedicated thespian and the nuts and bolts on the profession of acting both on the stage and on-camera.

Listen to the full podcast:

