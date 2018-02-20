× How the Big Shoulders Fund helps to keep under-resourced Chicago schools open and thriving

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with the Big Shoulders Fund President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Hale about their mission to provide support to Catholic schools in the neediest areas of inner-city Chicago. Joshua talks about where the idea for Big Shoulders comes from, the importance of having a community school, what happens to a neighborhood when a school closes, the challenge of keeping up with competition from suburban schools and how Big Shoulders helps children get on a path to a brighter future.

