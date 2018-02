× Dr. David Gething ran seven marathons on seven different continents in seven days!

He ran seven marathons on seven different continents in seven days! Hear the amazing story of Dr. David Gething, author of “Relentless,” in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)