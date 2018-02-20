× Comedian Artie Lange on his battles with addiction: “The thing that made me even seek help is the fact that other people were getting hurt and I couldn’t stand that”

The tremendous comedian Artie Lange joins Justin once again to talk about his life, battles with addiction and the poignant “Artie” episode of HBO‘s “Crashing.” Artie tells us about what it means to part of “Crashing,” how Pete Holmes and Judd Apatow came up with the idea for this particular episode, what it’s like having your personal demons become public, the amazing response from fans to the episode and what it took to prepare for playing a role that is so similar to his personal life.

