× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Hannah R.

Hannah is our awesome Kid of the Week. She is gentle heart and inquisitive mind. There are many stories of Hannah’s interactions with others, especially those whose independence is impaired for various reasons. Hannah finds a way to help. While she recognizes their needs, she appreciates them for who they are. At Bolingbrook High School, she is a member of “Best Buddies” where she spends time in supportive roles with students who need various assistance. Hannah worked in a camp for otherly-abled kids last Summer. For Summer 2018, she has been invited to work full-time with them. Hannah writes. She is clearly gifted in expressing her thoughts creatively and uses this as a healthy way to process her experiences. Hannah is a special person who deserves recognition. While she is a typical teenager in many ways, she is extraordinary in the most important ways. Way to go Hannah!