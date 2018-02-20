× Block Club Chicago is bringing neighborhood news back to Chicago

Journalists Jen Sabella, Shamus Toomey and Stephanie Lulay join Justin to talk about launching Block Club Chicago, a new nonprofit neighborhood news site. Jen, Shamus and Stephanie talk about the overwhelming support for their venture, when they decided to take on this project, why they believe this news organization is important to the city of Chicago, the importance of being hyper-local, the similarities and differences between Block Club Chicago and DNAInfo Chicago, how they are going to choose what neighborhoods to cover when they first start, the importance of telling unique stories, when they expect to launch the site, how they are going to set themselves apart from other news organizations and how they expect to remain sustainable.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio