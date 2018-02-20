× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.20.18: We’re not thieves!

Today’s guests include CNET’s Bridget Carey and Joe Donlon. Bill and Wendy are accidental stealers! They talk about ‘stealing’ some White Sox’s hats from work, Kevin Hart’s very long NBA All-Star game intro, the New York Toy Fair, a very noticeable wardrobe malfunction at the Winter Olympics, and much more.

