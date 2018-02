× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.20.18: Ah, so soothing

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about soothing ambient sounds. From rain to thunder, to water bubbles in the fish tank. They also talk about the not-so-soothing sounds neighbors can make, peanut allergies, and much more.

