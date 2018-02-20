× Best Fictional President of All Time, “Mattone Restaurant”, Trump Calls, and Music From Jesse W. Johnson & Coyote Scream | Full Show (Feb 19th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Feb 19th) Comedian Paul Farahvar rides side car as we welcome the very talented owner of Mattone Restaurant and Bar (LaGrange Park, IL), Franco Francese. He shares his great story about the creation of the restaurant as well as how he came up with his delicious menu! Then, we take listener calls to see who the Best Fictional President of All Time would be if you had to choose… Then, it’s another exciting installment of “Trump Calls”, where we give away prizes for the best explanation for pro and con Trump arguments. And finally, we bring on music from Chicago musician, Jesse W. Johnson & Coyote Scream who will be performing at Burlington Bar on Feb 23rd. All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

