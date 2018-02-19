× You’re welcome. “Elton Jim” offers helpful advice that leads finding Emily’s daughter’s “misplaced” beloved stuffed animal, and he believes the Olympics has lost its gold medal status

In this 92nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano follows up on Episode # 91’s discussion with regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, about how she’s been scouring her neighborhood to find her daughter’s lost stuffed animal. “Elton Jim” offered some sound advice — and the NEXT DAY the lost item was found after a week of being lost! As Jim says, “You’re Welcome.” And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti, discuss how the Olympics is losing its gold medal status with the public, and appears to be facing the agony of defeat.