× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/19/18: Chicago’s Hyperloop, Keeping People Employed, & Facebook’s

What if you could travel from Chicago to Cleveland in less than 30 minutes? Katherine Davis and Jim Dallke detailed the number of proposed outlines for The Boring Company to test some of the newest technology in Chicago. Marilyn Bird detailed the reason why a record high number of people left their jobs in December, and Randi Shaffer shared the latest social media challenge that could be potentially hazardous to German kids.