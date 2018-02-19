× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/17/18: Rob Kelter, Kelley O. Cambry, Rachel O’Neal, Brian Fung

Jon Hansen is joined by Rob Kelter, senior attorney at Environmental Law & Policy Center, to talk about the latest in electric vehicles and the impact they had at the Chicago Auto Show. Then he sits down with Kelley O. Cambry and Rachel O’Neal to learn how their company, Paige & Paxton, teaches STEM concepts to children. Later, Brian Fung from the Washington Post updates him on recent developments in the case against the AT&T/Time Warner merger.