WGN Radio Theatre #259: The Big Story, Duffy’s Tavern and Philo Vance, Detective

(L-R) Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 18, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Big Story: Dictionary and Telephone Lead to a Killer.” (12-06-50). Next  “Duffy’s Tavern: Finding Miss Duffy a Groom.” (04-20-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “Philo Vance, Detective: The Combination Murder Case.” (06-14-49).

