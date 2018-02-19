× WGN Radio Theatre #259: The Big Story, Duffy’s Tavern and Philo Vance, Detective

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 18, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Big Story: Dictionary and Telephone Lead to a Killer.” (12-06-50). Next “Duffy’s Tavern: Finding Miss Duffy a Groom.” (04-20-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “Philo Vance, Detective: The Combination Murder Case.” (06-14-49).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre