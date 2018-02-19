× Top Five @5 (2/19/18): Fergie’s Anthem debacle, LeBron speaks out, and more

Your Top Five @5 for Monday February 19, 2018:

Political pressure mounts on the NRA, Rex Tillerson still won’t comment on maybe calling the President an “f-ing moron”, LeBron James talks about athletes speaking out in today’s political climate, Fergie delivers an… interesting performance of the Star Spangled Banner at the NBA All Star Game, and more.