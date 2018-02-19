LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Singer Fergie sings the national anthem prior to The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Top Five @5 (2/19/18): Fergie’s Anthem debacle, LeBron speaks out, and more
Your Top Five @5 for Monday February 19, 2018:
Political pressure mounts on the NRA, Rex Tillerson still won’t comment on maybe calling the President an “f-ing moron”, LeBron James talks about athletes speaking out in today’s political climate, Fergie delivers an… interesting performance of the Star Spangled Banner at the NBA All Star Game, and more.