× The Opening Bell 2/19/18: CHOMPS Adds to Chicago’s Forceful Food & Beverage Ecosystem

Kicking off the week, Steve sat down with Peter Maldonado (CEO of Chomps) to discuss the booming food and beverage industry, and how he is taking the next step of his business to Chicago because the strength of the startup ecosystem. Christine McDaniel (Sr. Fellow at Mercatus Institute) then took a deep dive into the recent release of the 2019 budget from the White House, where she touched on the importance of the cutbacks and priorities for a successful year.