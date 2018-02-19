× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.19.18: Fergie sings the National Anthem, Thomas Jefferson on the American Dream, Patti Vasquez and more Olympics

First, John wants to know how Fergie’s jazz rendition on the National Anthem at the All-Star NBA game made you feel. Then, Thomas Jefferson joins the show and weighs in on that, as well as on gun control after last week’s shooting in Florida. Patti Vasquez votes on who was bore the most responsibility in the firing of an employee of Governor Cuomo’s office, after she threatened a flight attendant and video of the threat went viral. And, President Trump issued one of his most questionable tweets over the weekend, regarding the FBI’s handling of Nikolas Cruz.