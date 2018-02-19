× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Should you really say goodbye to Fido?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! Eric talks about his recent Facebook post where he asked the ‘unbelievable’ question: Should you say goodbye to your dog when you leave your house? They also talk about the Parkland school shooting, gun control in the US, and much more.

